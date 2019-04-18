The Android development team is already working on Android Q. While the devs are busy on testing out the next Android dessert, some OEMs are only working for their smartphones to get a taste of the Pie. As for OnePlus, the Chinese OEM is also prepping for the OnePlus 7 launch but it doesn’t forget that it has other responsibilities. Owners of the old OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be happy to know their phones will get Android 9.0 very soon.

The Community Build of OxygenOS for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are ready to download from the OnePlus forum. Separate links have been provided for the two OnePlus 3 variants.

OnePlus really wants the consumers to live the “Never Settle” motto. The OnePlus 3 series may be old but the phones can still enjoy the Pie as promised last year. Beta testers have been tapped to check the new version and now it’s ready for more OnePlus fans.

Android Pie on the OnePlus 3 and 3T is out. It won’t be released via OTA so get the package from HERE or HERE.

If you try the Android 9 Pie Community Beta build, you will then receive an OTA update once the stable build is ready. Some of the enhancements that may be noticeable include a brand new UI for Android Pie, latest 2019.4 Android security patch level, Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings, Gaming mode 3.0 with text notification mode and notification for 3rd party calls, deep integration with Google Duo, and several camera enhancements. The Google Lens mode has been integrated as well.

OnePlus provided instructions for updating to the newest Community Build. Make sure your boot loader is locked. Download the file. With the File Manager, move the extracted files to the internal storage root folder.

Two methods can be used to update the device: Local Update or Recovery Update. You may need to reboot the device once done.