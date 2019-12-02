More One UI updates will be rolling out in the next few weeks. The update schedule for Samsung phones has been listed recently for the UK and India. The UK schedule was discovered on Reddit while India’s sked was shared over on Twitter. Most of the phones are the latest models in Samsung’s lineup. Samsung aims to continue to provide a great mobile experience for everyone by releasing relevant updates. Such upgrades include improvements and new features on the UI as delivered by Android 10 OS.

In the UK by January 2020, here are the devices receiving the latest One UI: Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9. In March 2020, the Galaxy A80 will get the same update. The Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Tab S6 will get the same by April together with a slew of Galaxy A series phones: Galaxy A6, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70, and the Galaxy A90 5G.

Other Galaxy A phones will follow in May: Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A50, Galaxy Xcover4s, and Galaxy A6. The Galaxy J6 will get it in June while the J6+ will receive the same the following month together with the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e. Samsung Galaxy Tab A models will follow in August and September– Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 10.5, and Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

In India, most Galaxy mobile devices will also get new features and improvements. Check out the schedule below:

JANUARY. Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Note 10, Note 10+ MARCH. Galaxy M40

APRIL. Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), A50, A50s, A70, A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Tab S6

MAY. Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy M10s

JUNE. Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6, Galaxy A20s

JULY. Galaxy J6+, J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S5e

AUGUST. Galaxy Tab A 8, Galaxy Tab S5e

SEPTEMBER. Galaxy Tab A (2018), Galaxy Tab A10.1

Note the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was not listed anywhere nor was the Galaxy S8. That means it is not getting Android 10 One UI. That Android 9 Pie One UI was probably the last one.