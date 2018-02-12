By now, you’ve probably heard most things about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. We’ve dedicated a few pages on the subject because we know the Android community is interested to know how the S9 duo will be different and similar from last year’s S8 duo. As early as July, we heard that it will have the same design and size as its predecessor. Main improvements will be on the facial and iris recognition, speed, and of course, the camera that’s been reimagined.

We’ve sighted a few rendered images already and we believe more will be published in the next few days until the February 25 Samsung UnPacked event. We already know what to expect and more from the Samsung Galaxy S9. We’ve also sighted some phone cases and protective covers on Mobile Fun, as well as, those alleged screen protectors.

Some more phone cases went up for pre-order with an estimated ship date of March. We’ve shown you a few styles: the Guardian, Revolution, and Affinity. This time around, live photos of Samsung Galaxy S9 Accessories appeared and shared by WinFuture for the mobile world to see.

The images seem legit and they will remind you of those accessories previously offered by the South Korean tech giant.

Here are the styles offered:

• Clear View Standing Cover for optimized viewing angle

• LED View Cover for easy control with an LED display

• Alcantara Cover with luxurious and premium material

• Hyperknit Cover with sporty and light design

• Protective Standing Cover offering ultimate device protection with MIL-STD-810G-516.7

• Silicone Cover with silky and soft-touch finish

We don’t have much information on these phone covers except for the short description on the packaging.

VIA: WinFuture