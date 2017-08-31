ZTE isn’t taking a break with releasing new variants of the Nubia Z17. We’ve seen the Mini variant first followed by the standard version. A few months later, we were treated to a 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC version. And just last week, we learned the 8GB RAM model is now ready for pre-order. We’re thinking a Nubia Z17 Max will also be introduced but before that happens, here’s the Z17 Lite joining the lineup.

This lite model is slightly a downgraded version of the flagship Nubia Z17. It will come in three color combos: Aurora Blue, Obsidian Black, and Black Gold. Pricing is set at 2,499 Yuan which is about $379. The phone will be out by September 6.

ZTE’s Nubia Z17 Lite boasts of the same design but now with lower specs: Snapdragon 653 processor, Adreno 510 GPU, 6GB RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage. The screen is the same–5.5-inch edge-to-edge display. This one doesn’t have any microSD card slot so you’re stuck with 64GB of memory but the fingerprint scanner remains.

Interestingly, the dual rear cameras have been improved from 12MP + 13MP to a pair of 13MP sensors in RGB and monochrome. The front-facing camera has 16 megapixels, 80-degree wide-angle lens, and f/2.0 aperture. The Nubia Z17 Lite’s battery is only 3200mAh with QuickCharge 3.0.

