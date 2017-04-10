ZTE is about to roll out the Nubia Z17 Mini. Phone was teased last month, telling us to expect a dual lens camera phone. The device was officially announced over the weekend with Christian Ronaldo gracing Nubia’s website as always. We only learned about its pricing and availability in China but nothing about its international launch yet. Now we’ve got word that it will be out in India and Europe before the month of May ends.

There is still no information on pricing but it could be around $247 for the 4GB RAM version and $290 for the 6GB RAM variant which are about €233 (EUR) and €274 (EUR) or ₹15935 (INR) and ₹18710 (INR). We got this information from Roland Quandt, our latest favorite leakster.

This all-metal Android phone features a pair of 13MP rear cameras for the rear dual camera system–one monochrome and one color. There’s also the 16 megapixel selfie shooter with 80-degree field of view, and super bright f/2.0 lens.

To review, the Nubia Z17 Mini by ZTE comes equipped with a 5.2-inch display screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D curve, LTPS panel, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM, microSD card slot, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 or S653 processor.

VIA: Roland Quandt