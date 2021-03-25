The Nokia X20 will be unveiled soon. The phone was mentioned together with the Nokia X10 5G and the and Nokia G10 a couple of weeks ago. It’s only a matter of waiting before the official release. We can look forward to an April 8 launch as per an FCC listing. The phone is said to have dropped by the FCC which means an impending announcement since the phone was also sighted on Geekbench earlier. HMD Global is expected to introduce the new Nokia X phone through a special event.

The phone is said to come with a circular camera module. As per the FCC listing, the Nokia phone will feature the standard GSM, LTE, 5G, WiFi, WCDMA, and Bluetooth connectivity. The usual product markings are on the lower part of the back panel.

The Nokia X20 is believed to be the Nokia Quick Silver. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It may be a mid-range phone but it will feature 5G already.

When compared to other upcoming Nokia phones, the Nokia X10 and the Nokia G10, the Nokia X20 5G will be the more expensive phone. You may choose between the Blue and Sand color option.

HMD Global is still very much in the business of manufacturing Nokia phones. More devices are said to be arriving this year. There are actually plenty of Nokia smartphones available including the Nokia 5.4, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 8.3 5G, and the Nokia C1 Plus.