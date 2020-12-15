As promised last month, the new Nokia C1 Plus is ready. It was mentioned the phone may be announced with 4G support soon. It’s a new variant of the budget-friendly but powerful Nokia C1 that was introduced around the same time last year. HMD Global is promoting this phone as a step up to a 4G experience. It’s a more affordable option if you’re looking for a secondary phone that comes with an HD+ display and other standard smartphone features.

The Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It only offers 4G connectivity but it’s good enough for standard mobile computing and Internet use. It’s now the lowest-price 4G phone from Nokia.

This model is also a good choice if you’re planning to give your kid his first smartphone. It has the basic features from a sharp display to a decent camera to fast Internet connection. Like any other Nokia phones, this one is durable with its solid polycarbonate build.

The Nokia C1 Plus is powered by a 2500mAh battery which is enough to last all day. It comes with face unlock for improved convenience and security. The Android 10 Go Edition is light and offers less bloatware. You only need the basic mobile apps anyway.

The Nokia C1 Plus comes equipped with a 5.45-inch of HD+ screen, front-facing camera with flash. The rear camera is 5 megapixels with HDR support. The 4G connectivity promises 10x faster compared with 3G.

Price tag reads 69 EUR which is about $84. Availability will be this December. Choose between the Blue and Red color variant.