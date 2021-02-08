The Nokia 5.4 Android 11 phone was made ready for pre-order last week. Over the weekend, the phone was listed on Flipkart which means the device will be available in India soon. It’s still listed as ‘Coming Soon’ which we believe is happening in a few weeks time. The Nokia 5.4 was actually announced with a Snapdragon 662 processor last December. The mid-range phone is being marketed with a great camera that is able to deliver clearer images day and night. It also offers a large display for bigger and better preview.

Nokia 5.4 Features

HMD Global is also promoting the Nokia 5.4 with a large battery. The 4000mAh may be enough to give it a two-day battery life. That’s possible with the Adaptive Battery technology which works by prioritizing power for those mobile apps more frequently-used.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor by Qualcomm. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and features 128GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM. The AI technology works hard to make the phone run and perform better even when multi-tasking.

There is a 6.39-inch HD+ screen that allows a more immersive viewing best for work, productivity, or entertainment. As with most of the latest Nokia phones, the Nokia 5.4 is promised with three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades. Color options are Polar Night and Dusk.

Nokia 5.4 Availability

The Nokia 5.4 also features Google Assistant and the Family Link app. No mention of the price on Flipkart but we know it’s priced at 189 EUR ($230) in Europe. Check out Flipkart for the Nokia 5.4 listing and more information.