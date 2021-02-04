This is the Nokia 1.4 It’s a new offering from HMD Global that we didn’t really expect to arrive. It’s another budget-friendly smartphone from Nokia that delivers efficient use, easy navigation, and basic functionality. Nokia has always been known to make durable devices and this model is no different. With its large 6.51-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display, it allows a more immersive viewing experience and entertainment for everyone. The size makes it the biggest Nokia 1 series phone at a price many people can afford.

The Nokia 1.4 comes equipped with a 5MP selfie camera that can capture and record 720p videos at 30fps. The dual rear camera system is composed of an 8MP wide camera with autofocus and 2MP macro lens. They work best with the Camera Go app to deliver impressive low-light shots and bokeh portraits.

The Nokia Advantage

HMD Global promises at least three years of security updates. The phone can last up to two days with its 4000mAh battery. No need to worry about the device getting low-batt frequently so you can continue with video calls, attending virtual meetings, or going to online classes.

The Nokia 1.4 was designed for the whole family staying at home in mind. In this time when we are requested to stay more inside the house because of the pandemic, it is important that we still stay connected to the outside world. Nokia offers something still affordable and yet with decent specs and features that will help you get any task done whether for the home, work, business, or school.

Nokia 1.4 Specs

The phone lives up to the Nokia promise of a sturdy and durable phone. It fits securely in your hand. It’s also secure with the fingerprint sensor and fast with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. Other specs include 1GB/2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB onboard storage, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, microUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition) but will be upgradable to Android 11 (Go edition).

Color options are Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk. Pricing starts at €99 ($119) for the 1GB RAM with 16GB Nokia 1.4. The device is now available online and from select retailers.