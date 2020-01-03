A new Nokia 9 phone is in the works. After the Nokia 9 Pureview, we may see a Nokia 9.2 according to several sources. We don’t doubt a new variant may be released but we’re only curious about the timing. Most likely, the Nokia 9.2 (Nokia 9 2019) will just be an improved version of an old phone. Last month, we told you about a new Nokia PureView phone that would use a Snapdragon 765 processor. That’s only a few weeks after the original Nokia 9 received the Android 10 update.

As per a recent tweet by Nokia Anew (@nokia_anew) which is not an official Nokia account, the “announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865”. We’re guessing the original design had the Snapdragon 855 chipset in mind but Samsung had to make the upgrade.

That is a possibility but at the moment, details are scarce especially when it comes to the next Nokia 9. Not much mention of a Nokia 9.2 but the original Nokia 9 has been overly hyped maybe because of the Penta-camera system. It was anticipated as early as 2017 when the Nokia brand was relaunched but only to be canceled. It then appeared again with new image renders showing the seven rings that turned out to be the multiple cameras and sensors.

HMD Global officially announced the Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress 2019. There is a possibility the next-gen Nokia 9 model will also be announced at the upcoming MWC 2020. Let’s just wait and see.