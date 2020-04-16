The Nokia 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 7.3 launching in the third quarter of this year is something to look forward to. More may be introduced in between and after the scheduled release but while waiting for related announcements, expect Android OS and software updates to roll out to a number of Nokia phones. HMD Global has been busy working on the updates and then making announcements online. The world may be on lockdown but it’s no excuse for tech brands like Nokia to not work on upgrades.

In the past few weeks, HMD Global has already released Android 10 for the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 7.2. More Nokia phones will still receive the Android 10 OS update soon including the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1 among others. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is ready to receive Android 10 as it was Juho Sarvikas himself (@sarvikas) who shared the good news–as promised. This Q2, other phones that will receive Android 10 are as follows: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Android 10 is said to bring improvements on privacy settings. Smart Reply allows faster replies. Dark Theme is also included to make the UI easier on the eyes. Darker tones in low lighting are preferred by many people on their phones.

The Nokia team has promised three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. It can be assumed the Nokia 8 Sirocco will still get Android 11 later this year or in 2021. As with most Android 10 updates, the Nokia phone will also receive enhanced Gesture Navigation with swipe and pull, added controls for privacy and location, and the latest Google Security Patch.

Digital Wellbeing is also part of this build. You may see Family Link parental controls on your updated phone so you can have more control of your mobile consumption and digital life. If you own a Nokia 8 Sirocco, watch out for an OTA notification or you can check manually.