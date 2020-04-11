COVID-19 (coronavirus) has affected both the hardware and software efforts for most companies out there. Nokia is, however, giving out its customers certain jolts of elation amid the gloom. It was earlier this month when HMD Global rolled out Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 and shortly thereafter for Nokia 3.2 handsets. Hold on, these are not the only phones getting the major OS update; Android 10 is now rolling out for Nokia 4.2 as well.

The information is available on Nokia website and has also been tweeted by Juho Sarvikas, HMD’s Chief Product Officer. As it’s a norm with Nokia, the update is being dispatched in waves. The first batch of countries to receive the OS update include Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (except Orange FR), Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA, and Yemen.

According to Nokia, 10 percent of the approved markets have received the update on April 9; another 50 percent will receive on April 12; the rollout is expected to complete by April 14. Since the update is country/region dependent and is not rolling out in alphabetical order, customers should remain patient if they don’t see the new Software update in their phones just yet.

While it may have taken a little longer than users would have expected, now that it’s being made available, Nokia 4.2 users will be able to enjoy the full version of Android 10 on their handsets. The Software update will bring additional control to location and privacy. New gestures, native night mode that will be easier on the eyes, and overall better look and feel are other condiments to relish. Android 10 update is expected to roll out for Nokia 3.1, 5.1 Plus, 6.2 and the Nokia 8 sirocco in Q2 of 2020.