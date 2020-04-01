The Nokia 7.2 is one of HMD Global’s more popular phone offerings from last year. It was reported to be in the works together with the Nokia 6.2. It was also expected to be unveiled during the IFA 2019 after the rendered images and specs surfaced online. It was expected to come with a Zeiss camera module and it did. The phone then went up for pre-order and went on-sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo, unlocked in the United States. The mobile device was also made ready with an unlockable bootloader from HMD Global.

Just recently, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) himself announced on Twitter that Android 10 is now available for Nokia 7.2. The mobile OS update is now available on Nokia’s website. If you own a Nokia 7.2, you may check your smartphone now and see if the mobile update is ready.

As with most Android 10 updates for other smartphones from other OEMs, the OS brings improved security, privacy, and digital wellbeing. New Android features include a Dark theme. As usual, it becomes more useful, especially in low lighting conditions.

With Digital Wellbeing, you can start living a healthy lifestyle. The Family Link parental controls let you use site and app timers. This is more useful to parents and adults who want to keep tabs of their children’s use of gadgets.

The update brings software enhancements and security controls. HMD actually promises three years’ worth of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. This means it will still be upgradeable to Android 11.

When it comes to audio, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a Sound Amplifier. It helps improve audio when headphones are in use. The feature filters, boosts, and fine-tunes audio depending on one’s preferences.