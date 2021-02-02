Back in December, the Nokia 5.4 was announced and made ready with a Snapdragon 662 processor by Qualcomm. The mid-range phone that was said to launch in colorful variants is finally available in the United States. It’s not readily accessible yet but pre-order is up on Amazon. The retail price is only $249.99 so you know it’s very affordable. This device arrived together with the Nokia C1 Plus. Nokia believes there are still Nokia fans out there especially in the mid-range market where people want smartphones that are affordable yet have very decent specs.

The Nokia 5.4 comes equipped with a 48MP quad camera system. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels under a punch hole. The camera can also handle cinematic recording with colour grading and 60fps video recording.

Nokia 5.4 Features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor powers the phone. The device has been optimized with the latest AI tech, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. The large 6.39-inch HD+ screen is enough for entertainment, work, or productivity.

The 4000mAh battery is enough to give it a two-day battery life. The battery is also supported by Adaptive Battery technology. This lets the device prioritize power for the frequently-used mobile apps.

The Nokia 5.4 phone already runs on Android 11 out of the box. Nokia promises two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.

Nokia 5.4 Pre-order

Amazon will release the smartphone beginning February 15. It’s also listed on Nokia.com and will ship beginning March 1. Color options include Polar Night and Dusk.