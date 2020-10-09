We have seen the Android 11 roadmap of Nokia less than a couple of weeks ago but the post was quickly removed. We got a copy and shared the schedule but advised to take everything with a pinch of salt because there was no confirmation. Perhaps someone made the mistake of sharing too early or maybe the information needed changing. Well, we have the answers now as Nokia Mobile once again posted the same image. That’s right, the schedule for Android 11 OS rollout is still the same.

There was a slight change in the caption shared on Twitter but basically, the details are the same. Nokia boasted that it has already released more than a thousand software updates in the past three years with 1000 more to come.

Nokia Mobile has made a ‘Pure, Secure and Up-To-Date’ pledge to ensure any device is “safe and protected with the latest Android releases”. As listed before, the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.1 will get Android 11 later this year or ween Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. Other Nokia models like the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, and Nokia 3.4 will receive the same.

Anytime between Q1 and Q2 2021, the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 will receive the major Android update. The Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 Pureview will follow in the Q2. No information on Q3 and Q4 2021 schedule has been given.

Android 11 is promised to deliver the latest wave of innovation to most of the Nokia phones. The Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 recently received Android 10. We don’t think the two would still get Android 11 in the near future.