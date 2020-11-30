Nokia 5 series launched in 2017 followed by the successor Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in 2018. Then came the Nokia 5.3 in March 2020 skipping any release of the series in 2019. Now, HMD is on course for the Nokia 5.4 announcement by the end of this year – probably in the latter half of December. Rumors suggest Nokia 7.3 5G phone could reveal at the same time as the mid-range Nokia 5.4, if everything goes well.

The leak comes courtesy of Nokia Power User (NPU) who’ve got their hands on exclusive information about the device. Nokia 5.4 will have improved internals and camera setup as compared to its predecessor, making it a good deal for budget buyers.

It will sport a 6.4-inch screen with a hole-punch selfie camera cut-out. On the rare, the device will have a quad-camera setup if we go by NPU suggests. There’s not much clarity about the processor, but the phone will come in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configuration.

No information about the battery capacity of Nokia 5.4 phone either, but it should come with at least 10W charging. However, we long for 18W fast charging for the device as it is becoming the standard for entry-level and mid-range phones.

Nokia 5.4 will come in two color variants – Blue and Purple for starters followed by more color variants later. No word on the pricing or availability of the phone – whether it will be sold in specific regions or worldwide.