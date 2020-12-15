A couple of weeks ago, we mentioned the Nokia 5.4 mid-range phone would launch this year in colorful variants. It is a follow-up to the Nokia 5.3 introduced in March. The new Nokia 5.4 has been announced recently and like its predecessor, it will continue to expand your Android options. It is another mid-range phone offering from HMD Global but it’s ready to help you manage your everyday schedule and tasks. It’s feature-rich for some of the more mundane tasks.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a quad rear camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter. The device offers zero shutter lag so capturing actions on camera won’t be a problem. It also delivers 60FPS support.

This one offers a longer battery life with the 4000mAh capacity. Nokia is known for its durable phones and this one too can last long with the tough polycarbonate body.

The 6.39-inch HD+ display features a punch-hole for the selfie camera. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and features the latest in AI technology. Color options available: Polar Night and Dusk.

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Android 11 out of the box. It also features the Family Link app and the Google Assistant. The Nokia team promises three years of Android security updates. That’s different from the regular software upgrades. Pricing is 189 EUR ($230). It’s now available in select retail stores.