Almost a year ago, HMD Global released the Nokia 3.4. The phone was introduced alongside the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 8.3 5G. The Nokia 2.4 already received the Android 11 OS update back in April. The Nokia 8.3 5G received the same and even earlier back in February. It’s Nokia 3.4’s turn to get the much-awaited Android 11 version before Android 12 becomes commercially available. The rollout has started for Android 11 for Nokia 3.4 phone owners in key markets.

Wave 1 for Android 11 for the Nokia 3.4 will roll out in several key markets like Australia, Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT), Bahrain, Belgium, Cambodia, and Denmark. Other markets that will get the same are as follows: Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

For wave 1, only 30% of the countries listed will get the update at once. Over the weekend, about half of phone owners received the same. By yesterday, August 22, all units owners in all markets have received the Android 11 OS update.

If you live in any of the places mentioned, feel free to update your Nokia 3.4 to Android 11. No changelog has been published but expect the Nokia phone will receive majority of Android 11 OS new features and improvements. Other Nokia phones that have already received Android 11 include Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 1.3, Nokia G20, Nokia 1 Plus, and Nokia 2.4.