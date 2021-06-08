The Nokia 1 Plus may be an older model but the phone can still be upgraded to Android 11. The good news has been shared on a thread that includes a list of the countries that will not get the Wave 1 update. There is still a limit to what the Nokia (HMD Global) team can do. The Android 11 Go edition is almost ready for the Nokia 1 Plus sold in most countries. If you own the said model, you will be happy to learn you can finally experience Android 11.

Over a year ago, the Nokia 1 Plus received Android 10 (Go Edition) update. We didn’t really think Android 11 (Go Edition) would still roll out but here it is. Expect more features and improvements will be added to the Nokia 1 Plus.

Nokia will be dispatching the update in waves. Wave 1 usually includes all regions but the list below won’t get it. Here are the countries not included as per our source: Albania, Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia (Tigo), Bulgaria (Mtel, vivacom, Telenor), Chile (Entel, Movistar, Claro, WOM), Colombia (Claro, Movistar), Costa Rica (Claro), Ecuador (Movistar), Egypt, El Salvador Claro, (Tigo), Greece, Guatemala Claro, (Tigo), Honduras Claro, (Tigo), Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Macedonia (Cosmofon, Vip MKD), Moldova (Moldcell), Montenegro (Telenor, Mtel), Morocco, Nicaragua (Claro, Tigo), Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Poland (Plus, PLAY), Portugal, Qatar, Romania (Digi RO), Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia (Telenor SRB, MTS, Vip mobile), Spain, Tunisia, UAE, and Uruguay.

Most of the approved markets have received the update already beginning last June 3. The OTA update was released a few days ago slowly to different markets bringing Android 11 Go update.