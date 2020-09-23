D-Day has come for Nokia. Actually, it’s HMD Global making a big announcement of new Nokia products. Let’s start with the new phones namely the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and the Nokia 8.3 5G phone. The first two are budget-friendly devices that already come with large displays, biometrics, and AI imaging. The Nokia 8.3 is a 5G smartphone that offers global coverage. It is one notable phone as it is the official partner of the latest James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

Let’s start with the Nokia 2.4 that was earlier spotted on Geekbench. This is the next-generation Nokia 2. It offers a Portrait Editor plus a special Night mode. It brings AI face unlock and a fingerprint sensor for security and privacy.

The phone comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen and a two-day battery life. It runs on Android 10 but it will also get Android 11 and Android 12 in the future once ready apart from the monthly security updates.

The Nokia 2.4’s starting price is 119 EUR ($139). It comes in 2GB RAM or 3GB with 32GB or 64GB storage. Three color options are available: Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord.

The Nokia 3.4 features a decent 6.39-inch HD+ screne. It’s also large with a punch-hole selfie camera. The imaging department is headed by a triple rear camera system with AI imaging and an ultra-wide lens. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and Android 10 mobile OS out of the box.

The device is also promised with regular updates plus three years of major Android OS upgrade. A two-day battery can also be expected. The design of the phone is Nordic-inspired and is available in three new colors as previously shown off by HMD.

The Nokia 3.4 will be sold globally next month, also in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal color options. Choose among these three configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 3GB/64GB, and 4GB/64GB memory. The starting price is 159 EUR ($186.)

Last but not least is the Nokia 8.3 5G. It’s available globally. It will be popular as the choice of MI6 agents, at least, in the upcoming James Bond movie.

The 5G phone offers a powerful camera system with ZEISS optics. It comes with a PureView quad-camera setup with OZO audio and ZEISS Cinema effects. When it comes to 5G connectivity, the phone supports multiple 5G networks. As described, it “condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module”.

When it comes to pricing, the Nokia 8.3 5G costs 599 EUR which is about $700. If you purchase the phone, a free six-month trial of Google One can be availed. With Google One, you can enjoy 100GB of storage across Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive. The access can be shared with five other users.