Back in April, HMD Global introduced six new smartphones. The lineup included the Nokia G20 with innovative features in a durable package. It bears the signature Nokia trait of affordability and durability in one form. The device will be available soon in the United States as it will be arriving on July 1. The price is only $199 which makes it a very affordable Android phone. It already comes with a large 6.5-inch LCD screen with 1600×720 resolution which makes it ideal for watching videos.

Let’s take a look at the specs and features of the Nokia G20. The phone runs on 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage, Mediatek G35 processor, and a 5050mAh battery. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD slot for memory expansion, side fingerprint reader, USB-C port with 10W charging support, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant button. The device also comes with NFC and Wi-Fi up to 802.11n.

With the 5050mAh battery, the Nokia G20 can last up to three days on a single full charge. When it comes to the camera department, there are four cameras on the rear: 48MP + 5MP wide-angle + 2MP depth camera + 2MP macro camera. It also offers OZO surround audio. This was described before as “ideal for the creatives who need something compact to create content with”.

The Nokia G20 is powered by Android 11 out of the box. Three years of monthly security updates and two years of major OS updates have been promised by HMD Global. The phone may probably compete with the OnePlus Nord N200 in the US although this one doesn’t have a 90Hz display.