We may be waiting for the Nokia 8 to arrive in the United States but there are still other things to anticipate for from the company. HMD Global is doing a great job with Nokia and looks like another phone is in the works. A ‘Nokia 2’ has recently hit the FCC according to some documents that lists model number TA-1029. A link to the FCC Certification Report also tells us of a device with a powerful 4000mAh battery.

Master Leakster Evan Blass also shared an image that shows us the Nokia 2. There are not many details to share but it looks similar to other previous Nokia phones. This is the first time we’re hearing about the existence of the Nokia 2 that will follow the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the new Nokia 8.

You would think that the Nokia 2 phone has small bezels and are all screen but it’s poised to be an entry-level device. A budget phone can’t have premium screens and display so the regular screen will do. As for the battery, there is a possibility the mid-range phone will have a premium 4000mAh batt. That’s really big for a smartphone but we accept the change.

