We sighted the Nokia 2 over a month ago. It was at the FCC so it meant the phone was about to be unveiled. We’re particularly excited about this one because it’s priced below $100. That is too good to be true but the phone is expected to be the most affordable phone from Nokia under HMD Global. We’re still waiting for the official announcement but a retailer made a mistake of putting it up online. B & H Photo Video listed the model number of the phone with the price and some information.

After the flagship Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, the Nokia 2 is about to be revealed officially as an entry-level offering in the United States. The Nokia 2 (model TA-1035) is also said to come with dual-SIM support, 4000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, ARM Cortex-A7 processor, and only 1GB RAM.

Nothing is final and official yet but the phone is said to have been certified recently in Russia aside from the FCC visit. Some other information we know about Nokia 2 also includes the onscreen buttons, black or white color options, and the very affordable $99 price tag.

The Nokia 2 is definitely a budget smartphone. It was listed on B&H and Best Buy but bothe posts have since been pulled. We’re guessing it’s too early for HMD or Nokia but we know it will be ready sooner than soon.

VIA: WinFuture