The Nokia 2 budget smartphone was first sighted on the FCC with a huge 4000mah battery. We were only waiting for the official announcement of this entry-level smartphone and now it’s live and ready with a 99 euro price tag. HMD Global has officially announced the Nokia 2 as an entry-level offering.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, 5MP front-facing camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 8MP main camera, and a 4100mAh battery which can last a maximum of two days on standard mobile use. The phone runs Android Nougat but it will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo once the latter is ready.

As with new Android-powered phones, this one features Google Assistant so you can use voice control and manage other smart devices. Ask the Google Assistant just about anything and it will do stuff for you or answer your many queries.

The Nokia 2 will be out in white, black, or copper. It will roll out sometime in November for only €99 in Europe. The phone casing is made of aluminum, sculpted polycarbonate, and Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone looks premium but its price tells us it is a budget-friendly device.

SOURCE: Nokia