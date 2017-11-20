Nokia, with the help of HMD Global, has managed to release several Android-powered smartphones already. We’ve seen the Nokia 5, 6, 8, and we’re anticipating for the Nokia 9. There’s also the Nokia 3310 which is a new iteration of the classic phone from early 2000’s. The Nokia 2 is expected to join the lineup that will be available in the United States.

The Nokia 2 is a new budget phone that is ideal for those looking for an affordable smartphone that’s capable of basic mobile computing. Obviously, it has entry-level specs: 5-inch screen, 720p display, 1GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset, microSD card slot, 8GB onboard storage, 5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear camera, and a 4100mAh battery. The battery capacity is really impressive because the device is just entry-level yet it can last for up to two days. It’s bigger than the 4000mAh battery earlier sighted on FCC.

You can choose from three color options: Copper, Black, or White. The phone will be available unlocked and compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T only in the US.

We’ve always known this is an entry-level Android smartphone and was actually confirmed when it was announced in Europe with a budget-friendly price. The device runs on Android Nougat OS out of the box but will be updated to Android Oreo.

Nokia 2 is available on Amazon for $99 but is presently and temporarily out of stock.

