Nokia’s flagship 9.3 PureView (as we are allegedly learning to know it) is one of the most anticipated phones of 2020. It was scheduled to release in the first half of this year. Apparently the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back. Not so long ago we told you that the handset was tipped to release toward the end of the year – a new leak provides more information. According to a report, HMD is making ground for a major launch event in the mid or late Q3. The company is expected to launch the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView and the mid-range Nokia 7.3 at the event.

According to the report on NokiaPowerUser, sources close to HMD Global have confirmed that a launch event is being planned sometime in August or September. It will be at this event that Nokia could launch its new smartphones. The launch event will depend majorly on how the current pandemic pans out in the next couple of months.

The alleged specifications of both phones have leaked on various occasions in the past. Let’s take a look at what the Nokia 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 7.3 could offer when they hit the market. As discussed earlier, Nokia 9.3 is the flagship variant, which is seen as the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView. It will have a 6.29-inch QHD+ P-OLED display panel supporting 2K resolution, powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

Nokia 9.3 PureView could roll out in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants backed by 128GB and 256GB internal storage. For the software, the smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box. It is expected to have a 4,500 mAh capacity battery which would support fast charging (a norm with flagships lately). The 5G enabled 9.3 PureView will have a multi-lens Zeiss optics camera module at the back with a 32-megapixel main shooter. The selfie camera could either be a pop-up or under-display setup. It could start at around $799.

Nokia 7.3, on the other hand, is tipped to as a mid-range 5G smartphone featuring a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay screen. Under the hood will be a Snapdragon 7xx processor along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The phone will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and ship with Android 10 OS. It is believed to have a quad-cam setup on the back with ZEISS optics. A 48 MP main shooter will be accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the phone could have a 24-megapixel punch-hole camera. Nokia 7.3 could possibly retail for a starting price of $430.