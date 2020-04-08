When we talk of flagships, the Snapdragon 865 processor is becoming a common sight in most models this year. Qualcomm’s top of the line processor is already powering the like Samsung S20 series, Black Shark 3, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, Oppo Find X2 and the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro. In this space, Nokia 8.3 powered by the octa-core 765G processor is an affordable option with 5G connectivity. As most of the other 5G enabled phones opt for the Snapdragon 865 processor they are obviously a bit pricier.

For those of you who don’t mind sending slightly higher for a device loaded with the Snapdragon 865 SoC which sets the bar in all benchmark tests, Nokia 9.2/9.3 PureView (Nokia 9.2 or the Nokia 9.3 PureView, no clarity on the name yet) is a good option. The phone is still in works and although it was slated for launch in the first half of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed it.

Now, per Nokia Power User the phone is tipped to release toward the end of the year depending on how things pan out globally. The phone is expected to have a 6.29-inch QHD+ P-OLED display sporting a 2K resolution. The phone wrapped in aluminum and glass body will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

To support the real-powerful processor, the handset will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 128GB or 256GB storage options to choose from. However, it is still unknown if the phone is going to have expandable storage. Since this is a Nokia phone, the shooting capabilities will be impressive given its multi-lens Zeiss optics camera module.

It would feature a 32-megapixel main shooter on the rear while the selfie camera could either be a pop-up setup or the under-display one to keep the display free from notch or hole-punch. Nokia 9.2/9.3 PureView could have a 4,500mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. To enable fast charging, there will, in all probability, be a USB-C port. We have no word on the price yet, but given the specs, it’s going to be around the $1,000 mark.