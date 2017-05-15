This is the little piece of news that most of us have been waiting to hear from Nintendo for the longest time now. Apparently, the Japanese gaming giant is developing a Legend of Zelda game for mobile. Since Nintendo finally announced last year that it was jumping onto the mobile gaming bandwagon, this is probably one of the most awaited games of all of Nintendo’s intellectual properties.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is now developing a game which will bring Legend of Zelda to smartphones. The new game will most likely be released after the mobile version of Animal Crossing is launched in the latter part of this year. Nintendo CEO Tatsumi Kimishima did say that Nintendo plans to release two to three new smartphone games within the fiscal year ending March 2018.

Link and the other characters from Legend of Zelda were last seen in the hugely successful “Breath of the Wild” title that was built for the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U. Before that, there was the innovative “A Link Between Worlds” that was made for the Nintendo 3DS.

The Zelda franchise has been one of the most popular from Nintendo, and it has survived the years and decades, jumping from one Nintendo console to another. The main thing will be to make sure controls for a smartphone game will be natural and easy to use. We’re waiting with anticipation for this one, for real.

SOURCE: The Wall Street Journal