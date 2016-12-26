Super Mario Run is definitely a success. The game still has potential to grow bigger, even reaching 100 million downloads in the next few months. Nintendo has released the iOS version of the game earlier this month and the Android version will soon follow. It reached the 40 million milestone after four days of launch–50 million by Friday. That’s about 10 million download per day which is very impressive. Mind you this figure is only from the Apple App Store.

Super Mario Run is one of Nintendo’s popular games right now. That’s expected because you know, it’s Super Mario. The game is downloadable for free but there’s also a premium version you can enjoy. The game is scheduled to expand next year and the Android community is already excited with its arrival.

Because of the Super Mario Run’s early success, Nintendo is said to be planning to release two to three mobile games each year. This is good news for fans of Nintendo, young and old alike, who have been enjoying new mobile games being released by the Japanese gaming giant. Pokemon GO is just one but that was in partnership with Niantic Labs and Google.

Nintendo must be realizing that Super Mario Run is one effective cashcow despite the company having to pay Apple 30 percent of the sales. It is estimated that since its launch, Nintendo’s revenue reached $14 million in the first three days. Compared to launch of its consoles, that may be smaller but that’s still good enough for any app sales.

Nintendo’s President Tatsumi Kimishima shared the news that two or three games are part of the company’s roadmap for 2017 so we have more to look forward to.

VIA: Kyoto-no.co.jp