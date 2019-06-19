The Samsung community trusts AllAboutSamsung when it comes to all things Samsung. Industrial leaker Max J (@Samsung_News_) isn’t all about the South Korean tech giant. He also shared information about other upcoming phones from some of the biggest OEMs. Next in line is the upcoming Sony smartphone. We can’t say yet if it is the Xperia 2 or Sony Xperia 20 but we’re just glad to know the company is still in the mobile business after several unfortunate news like the less than 1% market share and more regions being dropped.

The new Sony phone could be a game changer for the brand that’s been struggling to keep business afloat. In Q1, numbers were down as only 1.1 million units were sold.

Max J. shared the specs and rendered images he said are “based on imagination”.

As I mentioned last week there's going to be a new Sony phone. Today I heard some things regarding it's camera specs: The specs might be different in the final product do to this device still being in development. The images are based on imagination. Enjoy the specs!😜 pic.twitter.com/pKWR7L9dTT — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) June 18, 2019

The next Sony phone is said to come with a dual selfie camera setup with 10MP plus a 0.3MP ToF shooter. Everything becomes more interesting when we look at the back because there are not just two, three, four, or five cameras. We see six cameras at the rear:

• 20MP F2.4

• 48MP F1.2/F2.4

• 16MP F2.4

• 8MP F2.4

• 12MP F1.2/F2.4

• 0.5MP ToF

That’s a lot of cameras but of course, nothing is final and official yet. The idea of a six-camera system won’t be unique because the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G was first imagined to have six cameras in total. The Honor Magic 2 was also introduced with the same number of cameras. Even the Galaxy Fold will feature a total of six cameras.

Well, the Sony phone may be different and even better because there is a total of eight–two front and six cameras. Take everything with a pinch of salt first. Sony may not be that bold to come up with super powerful Android smartphones but this one, if true, will be a welcome addition. Let’s just wait and see.