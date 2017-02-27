The LG G6 is out. We’ve been anticipating for this smartphone even if the G5, the Best Device at last year’s MWC, didn’t become quite a success. We’ve got our hands-on feature and we will soon share with you a comprehensive review of the device. So far, we’re impressed with the large display which is the FullVision screen we’ve been describing.

LG didn’t make a much larger phone but only reduced the size of the bezels this time, making it almost bezel-less. It was built to perform and we know that even if it’s not totally rugged, the device is very durable and can survive splashes of water.

We can all agree that the LG G6 phone is gorgeous and spacious but the company could have chosen better specs and features. The battery is now non-removable which can be a not so good thing to some people. We’ll see how it really performs in the next few weeks but for now, watch these videos showing off the LG G6. You will see how LG started with the design and how the company evaluated smartphone usability that led to the decision to use the display size and 18:9 screen ratio.

Official Product Video



Design



Ergonomic Evaluation of Smartphone Usability



LG claims these are the appropriate smartphone form factor design level:

• Phone Width: 67mm to 72mm

• Bottom Bezel Size: 7.5mm and above

• Display Type: Flat

• Screen Ratio: 18:9

What can you say about the new LG G6? Who’s getting one?