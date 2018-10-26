A new ZTE smartphone was teased earlier this month and we thought the Nubia Z18S would be the Nubia X. We heard some confusing details but the latest teaser image on Weibo makes us believe the phone we were talking about is actually a ZTE Nubia Red Magic. ZTE is one of those few prolific brands that introduce new smartphones left and right. The image is somewhat clear: a New Red Magic is coming. We’re assuming this is the Red Magic 2 that will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 10GB RAM, plus some 3D and 4D features.

The X at the back reminds us of the previous teaser of the Nubia X. There is no launch date given but definitely, the phone will be unveiled before year-end. Actually, we’re still hoping for an October release.

ZTE has been facing problems in the United States in the past months. Together with Huawei, the OEM is being banned by the US government for several reasons. We don’t think ZTE is going out of business anytime soon because it’s doing well in its home country.

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone was launched in April because ZTE knows gamers deserve better. It was a project listed on Indiegogo and was made ready to redefine mobile gaming.

We’re interested in this new Red Magic. We’re not sure if Red Magic 2 will be the official name of the device but we’ll let you know once details are available.

