ZTE may no longer be flourishing in the United States but the Chinese OEM will not stop coming up with mid-range phones that matter. There’s stil the Nubia line that brings several Z smartphones like the Nubia Z18S. The device has been presented to the public already as we’ve seen the hands-on video that showed dual screens. The Android phone was leaked earlier with a dual display and NO notch and NO visible front camera so we somehow know what to expect.

Even before all those leaks, a ZTE Nubia Z18 was spotted on TENAA. The last information we have is the idea the Nubia Z18S will be called as the Nubia X as per this new teaser.

The poster tells us a new Nubia device, believed to be the Nubia X, will be unveiled on October 31. There’s also a mention of the phone maker’s 6th anniversary. We’re assuming ZTE will also be celebrating its birthday with more announcements when the Nubia X is launched.

The ZTE Nubia Z18S or what we now know as the Nubia X is said to be equipped with the following: dual 6.26-inch LCD FHD+ screen plus 5.1-inch HD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 3800mAh battery with fast charging support. When it comes to imaging, there are only two cameras–a 24MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Color options are gold and black. No information on availability and pricing but we’ll let you know soon.

VIA: Gizmochina