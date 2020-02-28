Samsung is on top of most businesses these days for several reasons. It is the number one mobile OEM and we highly doubt Huawei will topple the brand anytime soon. Samsung is also known for its imaging sensors, appliances, smart devices, processors, and displays. There is the Samsung Display division that supplies to other OEMs. The company has just introduced a new kind of OLED screen that is said to be optimized for upcoming 5G phones. Samsung believes we are now in the 5G era and it’s ready to deliver new products and services to advance the technology.

The optimized OLED display is best for 5G phones. It’s been enhanced with lower blue-light emission and power consumption. You can say it’s “greener” now and ideal for people conscious about keeping their eyes healthy.

The display actually received an Eye Care Display certification from SGS. It also boasts an Energy Savings validation from UL. Blue-light emission is mainly reduced to provide less strain to the eyes.

SGS is a popular global testing and certification company. It just gave Samsung’s newest OLED display a stamp of approval for showing less than 6.5% blue light. That is said to be lower than the 7.5% of the OLED screen on Samsung phones released in 2019.

Power consumption has gone down by 15% so that means more battery savings. The power level is improved even when you do a lot of things on the phone, even 5G-connected devices.

This new OLED display is mainly designed for 5G smartphones. We’re expecting more 5G phones will roll out this year not just from Samsung but also from other mobile brands. The past two months alone, we listed a few smartphones arriving with 5G: all Samsung Galaxy S20 variants, the Vivo iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro, and ZTE Axon 10s Pro. Upcoming 5G phones from HTC and Motorola may also arrive soon.