This is the ZTE Axon 10s Pro. The Chinese mobile OEM didn’t make any official announcement but the smartphone is ready. No availability date has been provided as well but ZTE already has a dedicated product page. The ZTE Axon 10s Pro is the first-ever smartphone to run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. We know it’s not the only one but it’s the first to be made public. Aside from Snapdragon 865, this one also uses the new LPDDR5 RAM but we can’t say if from Samsung or Micron.

We’ve heard of the new ZTE Axon 10s Pro. We even said it could be your next 5G smartphone. The device hit TENAA last month.

Note that this is very similar to the ZTE Axon 10 Pro that launched in the United States last August. A few changes have been made to the specs like the Snapdragon 855 being replaced by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro comes equipped with a large 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080p resolution, waterdrop notch, on-screen fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup (48MP + 20MP wide-angle + 8MP telephoto), and a 20MP selfie camera. Other specs include a 4000mAh battery, 256GB onboard storage, and UFS 3.0 storage. With the Snapdragon 865 mobile processor, the phone offers WiFi 6 support and 5G connectivity.

The triple-lens camera system is similar to what the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has. The selfie camera is the same. As for the 4000mAh battery, we learn it comes with standard Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ support.

We don’t see any headphone jack but there are stereo speakers. The phone runs on Android 10 OS. No word on price and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.