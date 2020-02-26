It has been a while since we last heard from and featured anything new from IQ00. Vivo’s very own sub-brand was last mentioned here in March 2019 when a new iQOO phone powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor was released. The Vivo iQOO mobile phone showed up with triple rear shooters. We were actually expecting an iQOO foldable phone as earlier rumored but that didn’t come about. Today, a new iQOO device is revealed and it’s ready to make an impression as a 5G phone.

The iQOO 3 is described with ‘Monster Inside’. Definitely, we can expect “monster” specs and features like up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Polar View Display, and 5G connectivity. This one joins the shortlist of 5G phones available in the market.

The Vivo iQOO 3 will be available beginning March 4. Three memory variants will be ready: 8GB RAM/128GB onboard storage, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. The highest-specced model will already be equipped by 5G for ₹44,990 (INR) which is about $627 in the US. The other two phones are priced at ₹36,990 ($515) and ₹39,990 ($558).

The monster phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm chipset. Compared to the previous SD 855-powered iQOO device, this one is 25% better in performance but brings 30% less in energy consumption. The unit also runs on Adreno 650 GPU and the latest 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Flash storage is UFS 3.1 for improved transfer speed.

The 5G-ready phone brings the iQOO sub-brand to the level of OEMs also offering the same ultra-speedy connectivity. There may only be a few networks offering 5G in different countries but the Vivo iQOO 3 is a good start. The 6.44-inch Polar View Display includes a selfie camera. The E3 Super AMOLED screen delivers the ultimate viewing and experience.

A Rhine eye comfort certification can be expected as the display meets the required standard. There are HDR 10+ Standard Certification and full-screen brightness under strong up to 800nits. Other special features include monster touch buttons, 4D Game Vibration, Capsule Data Cable, 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, 48MP AI Quad Camera, Super Anti Shake, and Hi-Fi AK4377A & Hi-Res Audio.