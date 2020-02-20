The Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are not exclusive to Verizon in the United States but we earlier mentioned the regular Galaxy S20 wouldn’t work with the network’s ultra-fast 5G. It runs on the latest Snapdragon 865 but the phone isn’t compatible with Verizon’s ultra-fast millimeter-wave networks. Verizon has started to advertise its Galaxy S20 offers but only for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The phones are now up for pre-order including BOGO (Buy One, Get One) promos.

Verizon isn’t selling the non-plus and non-ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 for the reason we mentioned. It will only release the Galaxy S20 in the second quarter when an upgraded version is released by Samsung. Beginning February 21, 12:01AM (ET), pre-orders on Verizon will start.

The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are offered under a BOGO scheme. Buy one and you can receive $1,050 you can use towards another Galaxy S20 unit. The next unit must be under a Verizon Device Payment plan and a new line.

You can get a $150 bill credit in the next 24 months at $6.25 off the phone bill. You can also choose to just trade-in your device for a new Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra and receive worth up to $300 of credit towards the phone purchase. If you pre-ordered your Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra straight from Verizon, you will get a $200 Samsung credit that is redeemable from the Shop Samsung app.

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB costs $1,200 or at $50/month on Verizon Device Payment. The 512GB model is $1,350 at $56.24 a month. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB is $1,400 at $58.33 while the 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is $1,600 or $66.66/month.

We can expect then the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be more affordable than the prices mentioned. The starting price of $1,200 hurts but at least we can say we won’t have to worry about cracked screens like on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.