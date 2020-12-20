Samsung has just announced that the Exynos is back. Well, it didn’t go anywhere but it’s going to introduce a new chipset next month. We’ve been mentioning the next premium processor from Exynos will run on the Galaxy S21 and we may get a confirmation soon. The Samsung Exynos team posted a quick teaser video on Twitter, saying “A whole new Exynos is coming” with a specific date: January 12th, 2021. We’re almost certain it will be the Exynos 2100 but then we won’t be surprised if Samsung changes the name like the way Qualcomm surprised the public with Snapdragon 888 instead of 875.

The new Exynos chipset will be revealed on the 12 of January. That’s about three weeks from today. With this piece of information, we can say the next premium flagship from the South Korean tech giant will also be unveiled around the same week.

A January 12 launch of the Galaxy S21 phones is also possible but we’re already anticipating a January 14 reveal. We’re curious about the ‘Exynos is back’ reference. Maybe Samsung has decided to revert some old things related to development and production of the Exynos.

There is no announcement but a source is saying the new Exynos will utilize standard ARM cores. It will arrive with Mali-G78 GPU and may be made with the 7nm manufacturing process or 5nm. The previous Exynos 1080 used 5nm so it could be the one.

#Exynos_is_back

A whole new Exynos is coming.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

The Exynos 2100 will follow the Exynos 990–the same chipset that was used on the Galaxy S21 line from last year. With benchmark scores of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform being published, we can probably expect the same for the Exynos 2100 especially if it will be used on the next-gen premium flagship phones from Samsung.