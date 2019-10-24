Samsung is still the No. 1 mobile brand in the world. We don’t think Huawei will beat it anytime soon especially after the US trade ban that has been affecting sales of the top Chinese OEM outside China, especially in Europe. The two mobile giants will once go head-to-head as Huawei just announced the Mate X foldable phone will be rolling out in China next month. For Samsung, it still has an edge because the company has many other businesses.

Samsung makes its own processors, sensors, displays, and RAM chips so it generates revenue from plenty of sources. The latest of which is the Exynos 990 which is an obvious follow-up to the Exynos 980. Actually, the Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor was only announced last month with AI power and 5G support.

The Exynos 990 is a newer version but it won’t be ready for production until later this year. It even comes with Exynos Modem 5123 which is a new 5G modem. The two together will make future flagships perform faster and more energy-efficient.

They are also designed to support more high-volume 5G and AI applications. Both of them will take advantage of the 7nm process technology. The Exynos 990 will also enable more graphics-intensive operations and higher levels of mobile gaming because of the Arm Mali-G77 GPU that improves power efficiency and graphics performance by 20%.

Remember the 12GB LPDDR4X that launched back in March as the highest capacity mobile DRAM? Samsung has announced that it’s starting mass production of the 12GB LPDDR4X-based uMCP in the industry. This 12GB RAM can also be used on mid-range devices and not just premium mobile products.

The 12GB uMCP solution is slightly different from the 12GB LPDDRX. That package was based on 16Gb DRAM. The new 12GBRAM has broken the 8GB package limit and will soon bring 10+ GB memory to more phones.