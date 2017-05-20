A few months ago, Microsoft acquired content-saving read-it-later app Pocket. It’s actually the old Read It Later app from over five years ago which has since been updated and improved from getting text-to-speech to highligts, Android Wear support, new languages, Immersive Mode, and even Premium services. The app developers are still very much active in working on the mobile app. They are expected to do so especially now that the Redmond software giant is managing the brand.

The latest from the devs is this Pocket Instant App for Android that lets you enjoy the features even without having to install the app. How is that possible? Well, that’s the magic of Android Instant Apps. With this move, you can just press on a link and you will see and experience Pocket including Related Recommendations or Article View.

Opening a link on the mobile browser is acceptable but it can take a few more seconds. Instead of waiting, you can tap the link and content will show immediately in the Instant App for Android. It will load fast and even show you recommendations.

The idea of Android Instant Apps is interesting because it doesn’t allow any full installation in the future. There are about fifty Instant Apps listed on the Play Store that you can try. This is just one of the many Android Instant Apps currently available so expect similar ones to be announced in the coming weeks.

