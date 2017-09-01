It’s been more than a month since Pokemon GO hit its first anniversary. July was one crazy month for Nintendo, Niantic Labs, and the trainers as numerous events were held and new Pokemon were introduced. We’re not forgetting what happened (or didn’t happen) at the Pokemon GO Fest. We just know true and loyal fans of the popular augmented reality game will remain and continue to enjoy especially now there are more goodies, the Legendary Boss Raid, SHINY Pikachu, and more Legendary Pokemon are arriving.

More legendary adventures are coming your way. You will soon see the Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in the game. For the trainers, start anticipating and preparing to fight against these pocket monsters in Raid Battles. They will appear all over the world until September 30.Electric-type Raikou will travel to the Americas while Fire-type Entei will go to Europe and Africa. Water-type Suicune will be found in the Asia-Pacific region. At the end of September, all three will be moved to a new location. Trainers can play and battle with friends until the 31st of October.

A new feature called EX Raid Battle will now be available at select Gyms but is still in field-testing phase. Trainers can enjoy this feature before it is launched globally. Expect to see some changes in locations, times, frequency, and eligibility requirements in EX Raid. Watch out if you will get special EX Raid Passes in the next few days.

