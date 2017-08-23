So a new update to Pokemon GO just rolled out, and thanks to people who have all the time in the world to do this, the contents of the update are now known. Of course, they won’t be active yet, but this information gives us a clue to the direction Niantic will take with its hit game.

The update bumps the Pokemon GO app to version 0.71.0, and we have to thank the guys at Silph Road for mining the contents of the APK. Front and center will be 135 new Pokemon from Generation III of the hit series. That should give players a lot of reasons to be excited about the game again.

Also under the hood is a clue for a “Super Incubator” which will most likely cut egg hatching times for you. The update will also make movesets searchable in the Pokemon screen, so you won’t have to wonder what moveset a specific Pokemon is carrying.

These and many more updates – check the source link below for the full APK mine list – are coming the way of Pokemon trainers all over the world. So if you are still playing the game, watch out for these soon.

SOURCE: Silph Road