So Niantic recently let out some legendary Pokemon into their hit augmented reality game Pokemon GO. This means that through the new Legendary Raid feature, Pokemon GO players now have the chance to catch any of the Legendary Pokemon which are on show as raid bosses. But a glitch in the game has been discovered – the Legendary Raid boss always seems to break free if you’re using the last Premier Ball.

Niantic has acknowledged that this is a known issue and has moved to put out a temporary fix. The temporary fix is that Pokemon Go (the game) will now grant you an extra Premier Ball to counteract the issue. This seems like a good fix for now.

The problem is that some players are feeling aggrieved because the issue has been discovered by players for almost a week now, so these players feel cheated that in the week before, the Legendary Pokemon escaping on the last Premier Ball throw was a foregone conclusion.

Players are of course irritated because they have been putting in the effort of putting together a 6-player raid, which is no easy feat nowadays. Hopefully Niantic will put out an update the fix the issue for good in an update soon.

SOURCE: @NianticHelp