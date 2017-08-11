The most famous and perhaps the most lovable Pokemon of all time, Pikachu, is getting a makeover. Well, not really but it is the latest SHINY Pokemon to be released so don’t be surprised if you see one anytime soon. We haven’t seen the SHINY Pikachu but it may appear in the game. This is part of the first year anniversary celebration of Pokemon GO.

The Shiny Pikachu follows other events hitting Japan like the Pikachu Outbreak, Pokemon GO Stadium, and Pokemon GO Park. If you live in Japan especially and are a real fan of the augmented reality game, you may be having a blast right now with all the events happening. For one, this Shiny Pikachu will only appear if you’re in Yokohama, Japan where the Pikachu Outbreak is happening among others.

You will also see Pikachu’s Baby Pokemon, the Shiny Pichu, that hatches from Pokemon eggs. The get the Shiny Pichu, you need to get a Shiny Pikachu and Raichu first for a Shiny Pichu to hatch.

The Shiny Pikachu is a rare Pikachu that the Pokemon GO team is launching as a special treat for the loyal fans. We’re not promising you’ll see one right away but it will be fun to anticipate for it while playing and training.

