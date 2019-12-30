Here is another set of image renders featuring an upcoming smartphone. The Huawei P40 Pro renders show how the new camera module of the flagship P series will look like. Every year, Huawei comes up with the best camera smartphone that’s been getting positive reviews and even top rankings on DxOMark. Huawei P usually comes in three variants: the Huawei P40 Lite, P30, and the Huawei P40 Pro. The next-gen Huawei P series may just be more interesting because there is no mention of Android, just EMUI 10 which is still based on Android.

Even without the Android OS, the Huawei P40 is expected to run on Huawei Media Services. We’re looking forward to that penta-camera system as per an earlier leak. The new phones are expected to arrive in March.

Some details have been leaked and others have been debunked including that rumored graphene battery. Just last week, more Huawei P40 and P40 Pro images surfaced on Weibo once again. It can be confirmed the Huawei P40 Pro will arrive with a Leica penta-camera system.

A quad curved front glass may also be expected according to 9techeleven. The renders here show two versions: one with a Crystal-like design and one in Matte Blue. As for the five lenses, the system can consist of a main wide-angle lens, cine lens, Periscope lens with 10X optical zoom, a Telephoto lens with 9X optical zoom or an Ultra-wide Angle Lens, plus ToF lens (Time of Flight). Other specs are as follows: 6.5- or 6.7-inch display, Kirin 990 5G processor, 20:9 QHD+ AMOLED screen, Dual Punch Hole, 90Hz display refresh rate, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128 storage, and EMUI 10.1. As promised, this one will not have Google Services when it’s announced sometime in March but expect EMUI or any other equivalent media services available or allowed. Let’s just wait and see.