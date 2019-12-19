The next premium flagship from Huawei is now in the works. It was mentioned here earlier when an image and phone specs were leaked. It is said to come with a penta-camera system, following the success of the Huawei P30’s quad-camera setup. The new Huawei P series is set to launch sometime in March somewhere in Paris next year. The information was shared recently by a senior executive of the top Chinese OEM in an interview with the French press.

Huawei’s head of the consumer sector, Richard Yu, shared the launch detail although there is no specific date yet. The company has yet to finalize the official launch date. There will be the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. What’s interesting is that the phones are said to feature a design never seen before.

The phones are expected to come with improved performance and premium photo quality. Definitely, the two will be enhanced versions of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. Some Mate 30 series features could also be available on the P40.

Yu further shared the smartphones will be powered by Android 10 topped by EMUI. The main operating system though maybe Harmony OS. Huawei is still expected to distribute the phones via the usual channels and key markets but there may be a few bumps.

There is no mention of Google Play but there will be an equivalent Huawei Mobile Services. This Huawei P40 series will be as interesting as other flagship phones from the Chinese company. We just want to see how sales will be.

A set of early renders was shared online by 91mobiles in collaboration with who else, OnLeaks. The images show a rectangular camera module with probably four sensors. The Pro variant will have more. Expect a glass back and maybe an almost bezel-less display.

Specs could include a 6.1- or 6.2-inch OLED screen (6.5 to 6.7 on the Pro), metallic frame, SIM card tray, USB Type-C ports, speaker grilles placed at the bottom, power button and volume rocker on the right, and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The phones will not come with a 3.5mm audio jack nor a pop-up selfie shooter but we don’t see any notch or camera hole. Expect more information will be revealed in the coming months.