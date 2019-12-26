Apparently, even official Twitter accounts get it wrong. When Huawei France’s account posted that their upcoming P40 Pro will be coming with a graphene battery, those who didn’t know any better got a bit excited. But those who are familiar that the current state of technology would not allow such a thing just yet met this piece of news with skepticism. And they were right. The Twitter account backtracked and said it’s not an official confirmation but just a rumor and maybe even a false alarm.

There was a slight modicum of excitement when the French account of Huawei tweeted out that their next flagship device P40 Pro will be arriving with a next-generation graphene battery. They even had a fan-made concept render of what the device would look like. That alone is kind of a red flag as an official account would rarely post a fan-made render. Sure enough, the post was quickly deleted, probably upon order of Huawei’s main people.

When asked why the tweet was deleted, the account said it was just a rumor and was not official news or confirmation. According to a Chinese publication, Huawei’s vice president of their mobile phone product line, Li Xiaolong, said that this piece of news was actually false. So if you were hoping that this rumor would eventually be proven true, you might not want to hold your breath.

According to GSM Arena, industry experts are saying that we’ll probably see phones with graphene batteries by 2021 in the best-case scenario. They say that this next-generation battery will bring us really fast charging speeds, longer battery life, better density, and minimal battery deterioration life. While those are really good things to have, we’re probably not yet there to be able to release a device that will have this battery.

Now as to what we can expect from the Huawei P40 Pro, we’ll have to wait a few more days or weeks to get “proper” rumors or leaks about it. We also don’t know how it will fare given the ongoing trade war between the US and China, which will affect its Google partnership of course.