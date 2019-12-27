More details about the Huawei P40 series are being leaked. That is expected especially in the coming months and until the official announcement is made sometime in March. The smartphone’s specs and image were leaked with a penta-camera system earlier. Even Huawei P40 Pro renders have surfaced. The Pro variant was also rumored to have a graphene battery but it’s a false alarm. More images surfaced on Weibo and featured here just yesterday. Definitely, the image here won’t be the last.

The image looks legit but it’s only a render according to our source. We’re guessing it’s an early leak from the top Chinese OEM. There is that ‘Co-engineered with Leica’ reference which means Huawei and Leica’s partnership continues.

The render shows the five rear camera setup of the more high-end Huawei P40. The Pro will have more cameras compared to the P30’s quad-camera system. It is also safe to assume the regular Huawei P40 will have the same penta-camera setup. One cam may be a ToF lens while the cameras will be complemented by a flash.

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be announced in France first sometime in March 2020 with an “unprecedented” design–whatever that is. The rollout in France means the Huawei P40 series will still be sold in Europe. It will still run EMUI OS which is still based on Android.

So far, we know the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, 2K and FHD + resolution switching, HDR support, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut standards. The Huawei P40 series is said to be closer to the Huawei Mate 30 series. We’re not expecting this to be released in the US because of the US trade ban.

We’re really curious about the Huawei P40’s fate. We know the Chinese company will still sell millions of Huawei P Android phones but with caution since it can’t officially use the Android OS. Let’s see if the Huawei Media Services will be of help.