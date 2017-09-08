The Huawei Mate 10 will launch sometime in October. A teaser was already leaked while the Leica lens and camera features were teased a couple of weeks ago. A few images and a 360-degree video were also leaked online, showing us the possible design of the upcoming Mate 10. The premium smartphone is said to be under development and testing and it’s only a matter of time before we confirm if the Kirin 970 processor is fast enough.

New related images recently showed up on Weibo of a phone believed to be the Mate 10. Not much information was provided but the phone’s bezels look very small. That’s the trend now in smartphones—the smaller the bezels, the better. We’re excited to see if this one will have an almost bezel-less screen and rival the other premium phones from Samsung or LG.

So far, here are the specs of the yet to be revealed Huawei Mate 10 we know: a 5.9-inch screen, dual lens camera setup, 3.5mm audio jack, glass back, 64GB onboard storage, and 6GB RAM. Dimension of the phone might be 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4mm. The fingerprint sensor is said to remain at the front right on the home button. Don’t expect any onscreen embedded fingerprint reader as such technology isn’t full ready yet.

