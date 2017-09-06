The Huawei Mate 10 with Leica lens is coming. The Android smartphone is already in the works and we know it’s going to run on a Kirin 970 processor. It’s been teased already for its October launch. We also know the device will still retain the Leica lens and cameras–the main features that make Huawei premium flagships sell more than ever.

Now we’ve got a new set of more believable images. Thanks to OnLeaks for this new gallery of photos of the Huawei Mate 10. They are only factory CAD-based renders but the 360-degree video looks more real and convincing.

The Huawei Mate 10 looks a lot like the older Mate phones but with slight changes. The bezels are still very thin while the edges are rounded. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the front which we’re assuming will also double as a home button.

Features of the Mate 10 include a 5.9-inch screen housed in a body that measures 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4mm. There’s an obvious camera bump and the back may be covered with glass. The dual lens camera will be present as usual and there will still be the 3.5mm audio jack as part of the standard specs. Other specs may likely include a 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, and a Kirin 970 chipset.

Let’s wait and see for October 16 when the Huawei Mate 10 is officially announced.

VIA: Compareraja